Taylor Swift once had Diddy on her dream prom date list: 'He's nice to me'

A resurfaced interview from 2011 shows Swift talking fondly of Diddy

Taylor Swift once dreamed of taking Sean "Diddy" Combs to prom.

In a resurfaced 2011 clip from The Rachael Ray Show, the then 21-year-old pop star had to choose her fantasy prom group from a set of celebrity photos. Swift picked a mix of stars, including Diddy, gushing that he’d “always been very nice” to her.

The clip, recently resurfaced on TikTok, shows Ray challenging Swift with rapid-fire questions like who she’d want to borrow an outfit from or hit the dance floor with.

When it came to her prom dream team, Swift playfully assembled a "really fun group" of stars, including Katy Perry, JLo, Sheryl Crow, and Justin Timberlake. But the final name that have fans raising eyebrows was none other than Diddy, whom she fondly described as “a gentleman.”

The multi-Grammy winner added, “He would be fun to be in the prom group,” prompting Ray to laugh about the “freaky prom date” line-up.

Currently, Diddy faces serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, and awaits trial in Brooklyn’s notorious MDC detention centre, where other high-profile figures like Jeffrey Epstein and R. Kelly were held.