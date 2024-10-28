James Franco makes heartbreaking confession about friendship with Seth Rogen

James Franco admits his friendship with Seth Rogen is 'over'

James Franco, an American actor and filmmaker, recently got candid about his friendship with Canadian actor and comedian, Seth Rogen.

In a recent interview with Variety, James made a shocking confession about his longtime friendship Seth revealing that it has come to an end.

The two actors were not just co-stars but their friendship was something people used to admire. They have paired in comedy shows like Freaks and Geeks and Pineapple Express.

Franco revealed that the two former best friends had not talked to each other for so long.

"I haven’t talked to Seth. I love him, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over. And not for lack of trying. I’ve told him how much he’s meant to me." He added.

However, the 46-year-old actor’s ex-student along with five women had accused him of doing inappropriate things with them in 2018. Later, he denied all the claims saying the allegations were not true.

Back in June 2021, the reports mentioned that James had paid $2.23m to settle the things with them.