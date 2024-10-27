Jennifer Aniston eager to find new love for a third time

Jennifer Aniston on finding love for a third time

Jennifer Aniston is keen to find new love who can sweep her off her feet.

A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “Jen is looking for someone she can trust, who makes her laugh — humour is a huge part of what she’s looking for.”

“And, of course, they must love dogs!” added an insider.

In a 2022 interview with the same outlet, the Friends alum confessed she didn't have any “interest in getting married again, but she'd “love a relationship,” after her split from Justin Theroux in 2017 and divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005.

At the time, Jennifer mentioned, “There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’”

“It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day,” stated the actress.

However, another source told the outlet, Jennifer “is happy to focus on her pals and her close friends are central to her life who provide her with emotional support”.

A third source pointed out, “She’s kept her circle very small for many years and hasn’t added too many people to her close confidants.”

As OK! previously reported, an insider revealed that Justin and Jennifer have “stayed in touch and remained best friends over the years”.

“It might feel weird to regular folks, but you have to remember, Jen and Justin are not ordinary people!" They're rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style,” said an insider.