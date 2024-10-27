Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles unveils battle with multiple health issues

Solange Knowles disclosed suffering from an immune condition in 2017

Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles opened up about struggling with multiple immune conditions.

Solange shared her journey of battling postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which impacted her well-being.

Taking to Instagram the 38-year-old reacted to her musician friend, Shaun Ross' Instagram video, where he openly conferred his experience with POTS after recovering from COVID.

She penned down a comment, “Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS!”

The Stay Flo vocalist also applauded non-profit organization, 'Dysautonomia International', which works to treat patients with similar condition.

"The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty!"

"Sending an abundance of love your way!" she concluded.

Shaun, after reading the Losing You singer's commnent, replied back, saying: "Thank you so much Solange. You've known me since I was a teen and how energetic I can be."

For the unversed, Solange Knowles disclosed managing an unnamed immune condition in 2017. She also cancelled her New Year’s Eve show at the Afropunk Festival in South Africa in 2017, due to her symptoms.