Adele going to become an ‘emergency foster’ cat mum?

Adele shares her plans of making a secret room for THIS reason

Adele has recently made shocking revelations about making a secret room for “cats”.

While speaking to her fans onstage at Las Vegas residency over the weekend, the Hello hit-maker said, “I’m absolutely going to become an emergency foster cat mum once I move into my new house.”

Adele, who is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, disclosed, “I’ve created a room that my fiancé doesn’t even know exists and I’m going to have loads of crates built into the wall with all the supplies.”

“He’ll never know about it… but now he might because I’ve said it on stage. I would happily do it full-time,” stated the Easy On Me crooner.

Adele, who is a mother to 12-year-old son Angelo, took in a few rescue cats including one named Fella Hadid inspired by model Bella.

During the show, the songstress also opened up about her other plans while taking a long break once her Vegas shows end.

“I’m definitely going to do a culinary course. I’m actually a very good cook I am just not very good with my presentation,” she continued.

Adele added, “I don’t want to learn a language. All I talk to is my dogs and my animals anyway.”

Meanwhile, one fan asked whether she would get working on her wedding to Rich, replied, “I’m building a house. I can’t multitask at that level.”

“I don’t know when we’re getting married - none of your business,” she quipped.