Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban backstage at concert after tragic loss

Nicole Kidman puts on loved up display at first appearance after mom's funeral

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban looked every bit in love at the star-studded Concert for Carolina as they posed for photos backstage.

The couple, both 57, were seen wearing co-ordinating outfits for the outing on Saturday, October 26th, per fan-posted photos.

The Australian actress wrapped her arms around her husband, in a shot backstage while the country singer kept an arm around her waist.

The lovebirds who got married in June 2006, looked in high spirits as they smiled for the picture, just a few days after the funeral of the actress' mother in her home country.

The Perfect Couple star sported a bleached cropped black denim jacket over a matching top and dark grey jeans, styling her blonde tresses in a side ponytail with lose strands framing her face.

She accessorised her ensemble with gold hoop earrings and a light, rosy makeup look.

Staying by her side ahead of the concert, the four-time-Grammy winning singer also wore an all-black outfit.

Urban wore donned a leather jacket over a graphic T-shirt and pants.

The outing comes as the first joint appearance of the couple after Kidman returned from her mother’s funeral in Australia.

The Big Little Lies actress suffered from the tragic death of her mother while she was in Italy for Venice Film Festival and had to skip on the premiere for her latest movie Babygirl.

Babygirl is set to hit the theatres on January 10th.