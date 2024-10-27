Liam Payne did NOT want to be part 'One Direction' in first place

'One Direction' was formed in 2010 by Simon Cowell

Late singer, Liam Payne initially did not want to be part of 'One Direction' initially rather he wanted to join 'JLS' boy band.

British singer, JB Gill unveiled the hidden fact while talking to Daily Mail. He shared that the 31-year-old singer was interested in being a part of 'JLS'.

JB met Liam in 2008 during the auditions of X-Factor, when the Teardrops singer was trying his luck as a solo artist but was condemned out of the ITV contest at the boot camp stage.

In a statement, the 37-year-old singer said: "He wanted to be in JLS, to be honest. But when he got knocked out at boot camp, we said 'just keep going, keep working hard, you'll get your chance'. I'm obviously glad that he was able to do that."

"I don't know all the ins and outs... But one of the things I've taken as a silver lining is that he was actually able to do what he set out to do, which was to sing and share his voice with the world.”

“I think it's something that anyone who knew him, even his fans, will be able to take away from this incredibly sad situation”, added Gill.

Later in 2010, Liam Payne participated in X-Factor again and was put in a group together with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.