Prince William embraces new change as throne comes one step closer

Prince William has seemingly caught on to a new change following the uplifting feedback from the public.

The heir to the throne, who has been taking on more responsibilities on behalf of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, also adopted an appropriate look to go with his role, not only in the monarchy but also personally.

William debuted his scruffy look during the summer of this year, which got the media abuzz over his new style. According to Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander, it was the positive response that encouraged William.

“This positive response has given William the confidence to be more contemporary with his style,” Alexander told the DailyMail. “It seems that he’s adopting an age-appropriate look and it's great to see.”

Moreover, the stylist also pointed out that apart from William’s grooming habits, his wardrobe has also been significantly done up.

Analysing his appearance at the NFL Foundation UK community two weeks ago, the stylist said, “A slim-fit blazer and open shirt creates a younger look. The cropped length of the chinos makes the look more on-trend and contemporary.”

He also suggested that William is taking some useful tips from Kate, when she is in a sporting environment.

“She is very relaxed but still smart casual and will always opt for a trainer and slim-fit jean,” Alexander noted. “William has potentially been inspired by Kate’s style - for him to be slightly more contemporary and trendier.”

Meanwhile, body language expert believes that the new style change is an indication of both a growing confidence in terms of his stepping up to the throne and maybe an update in his priorities since Kate's and his father's illnesses.”

While King Charles has reportedly been doing well in his cancer recovery, previously insiders told InTouch Weekly that the couple has been “quietly preparing” to ascend to the throne.

Moreover, given that William is the heir, the preparations have only sped up to be ready for any situation.