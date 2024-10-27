North West reveals 'sassy' future plans amid Kanye West fallout

North West reveals future plans in rare update

North West's charismatic energy proves that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter is ready to take on the world.

During an exclusive heart-to-heart with her mom, North shared her thoughts on getting photographed without consent.

She told the mother-of-four, "I like taking pictures of myself, but I don’t like when paparazzi do.

"When I just woke up and there's so much paparazzi, I'm like, 'Yo, I’m going to sue you.' If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit's good, I'm like, 'Okay, I could take a picture.'"

Kim spoke highly of her daughter, claiming that the 11-year-old has taught her how to be patient in desperate times.

Speaking on The Kardashians, the 44-year-old said, "She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life."

For the unversed, North has a considerable social media presence as she shares an enormous account with her mom that boasts around 19.2 million followers.

On professional front, the latter, who already has a rapper swag, is gearing up for her upcoming album The Elementary School Dropout.

This serves as a tribute to her rapper father, Kanye West, who famously released his debut album, The College Dropout, in 2004.