James Franco on being cancelled by Hollywood after sexual misconduct claims

James Franco reflects on his life after being cancelled by Hollywood

James Franco has recently dished out details about his life after he was cancelled by Hollywood due to sexual assault allegations.

The Spider-Man actor was reportedly sued by five young women in 2019, four of whom were acting students and accused him of abusing his power as a teacher and mentor,

In a new interview with Variety, James said, “Being told you’re bad is painful.”

“But ultimately, that’s kind of what I needed to just stop going the way I was going,” remarked the 46-year-old.

James further said, “So now, after having the pause and, I think, changing priorities, I guess what I seek to fulfill me in life [is different].”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor revealed what it’s like to be a Hollywood outcast.

“It is what it is. I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change. So that’s it, it’s over. I mean, I’ve worked in the U.S. too. Som I’m just trying to move on,” he explained.

After being shunned by the industry, James noted, “Whatever had been going on with me before, I had to change my whole way of life.”

“So, I am proud of the kind of work I did during that time. And yeah, I wasn’t working in movies, but I certainly was doing a lot of work to change who I was,” he admitted.

The 127 Hours actor mentioned, “I think I’m kind of grateful because it did afford me a chance to just do whatever private work and really change what I need to change.”

“Sometimes life delivers things to you, and the delivery system is so painful. It really hurts,” he continued.

Meanwhile, James added, “Ultimately, from the big picture that I’m talking about, maybe it’s for the best. Who am I to say?”