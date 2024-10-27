Prince William makes big announcement after his sweet nod to Prince Harry

Prince William, who has been dedicating working towards major cause inspired by late mother Princess Diana, shared some big news with the public.

The office of Prince and Princess of Wales issued an announcement, revealing that the much-anticipated documentary by King Charles’ eldest son will be available to watch next week.

In a carousel post, many behind-the-scenes photos of the future king were shared, as he interacted with people working on his project, Homewards.

The series of images were accompanied by a messaged, which read: “Watch ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ this coming Wednesday and Thursday, on @itv and @itvxofficial

It continued, “The documentary follows the first year of @homewardsuk – a five-year programme founded by The Prince and The Royal Foundation which aims to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness – making it rare, brief and unrepeated.

“Homelessness has been an issue close to The Prince’s heart ever since visiting @passagecharity with his mother as a child. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far.”



The update comes after the Prince William, who has been estranged from younger brother Prince Harry, since the past few years, made first public mention of the Duke of Sussex in a heartfelt gesture.

In a video clip shared by the channel, the future king recalls how his mother Dmakeiana took him and Harry for enlightening trip about prevailing homelessness in U.K..