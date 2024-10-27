Taylor Swift makes sweet gesture for Travis Kelce during Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift has seemingly missed her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s presence at her Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.

According to Page Six, the Grammy-winning artist performed live in southeastern Louisiana on October 25, 2024.

While performing one of her songs Midnight Rains, the Grammy-winning artist acted as if she was throwing a football.

The video clip of Swift mimicking her beau went viral on social media, with many of her fans assuming that she made this gesture for Kelce, as he was not able to mark his attendance at the concert.

Reportedly, the Cruel Summer crooner has previously made a similar nod to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end when she performed on the European leg of her Eras Tour over the summer.

Similarly, in Swift’s previous shows, Kelce could not make it to some of her shows in Dublin due to his NFL matches.

The admirers believed the Fortnight hitmaker still let her beau know he was on her mind as she last performed his signature Archer’s pose on stage and sang the same outro with the lyrics which reads, “And he never thinks of me / Except when I’m on TV.”

It is worth noting that Kelce was noticeably absent from her Miami shows, although his family did show their support for the singer.

For the unversed, Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since September 2023.