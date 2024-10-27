Jin's 'I'll Be There' reaches number one on iTune charts

'I'll Be There' music video surpassed eight millions views on Youtube

Jin is right there on top of iTunes charts across the globe with his pre-released song from the upcoming debut solo album, Happy.

The BTS star dropped his latest track, I’ll Be There, on Friday, October 25, before releasing his first solo mini album on November 15.

According to Korean news outlet Soompi, shortly after the song hit the streaming platforms, it topped the iTunes charts in several countries.

Reportedly, by 9 a.m. KST on October 26, I’ll Be There already dominated other tracks, ranking first on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 64 regions around the globe.

In addition to the iTunes charts, Jin, 31, unveiled a music video for I’ll Be There the same day the song was released, which, at the time of this news, has crossed eight million views.

I’ll Be There is not just a song but a touching tribute to the BTS ARMY for their love and support for the band and its members, including Jin, Jimin, Jungkok, J Hope, RM, Suga and V.

In a recent video interview with Dolby Atmos, the eldest BTS member said, "I worked on I’ll Be There with the hope of providing happiness. When ARMY feel tired and lonely, I hope this song gives them strength."

"Laughter and joy mean the world to me, and I hope to spread those feelings to my fans because they give me so much energy, laughter, and joy," he added.

Shortly after topping the charts with the extended version of Super Tuna, Jin is making waves with I’ll Be There.