Olivia Rodrigo receives useful mental health advice from Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan offers useful tips on dealing with mental health to Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has recently shared valuable advice she received from her fellow musician Chappell Roan on mental health.

In a new interview with Billboard, Olivia revealed, “Chappell actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes.”

The songstress said, “I really appreciate her. If I give her any advice, I’m not so sure. But I get a lot from her.”

At the Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour premiere, Chappell, who went head-to-head with a photographer, slammed them for being “rude” to her.

Chappell told the photographer, “You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at a Grammy party. Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me.”

The Hot To Go! crooner further said, “I need an apology for that. Yeah, yep, you do. You need to apologise to me.”

Chappell opened up about her diagnosis with “severe depression” after visiting a psychiatrist.

“I’m in therapy twice a week,” she told The Guardian.

Chappell mentioned, “I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad.”

“I think it’s because my whole life has changed,” reflected the singer.

Chappell added, “Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal.”