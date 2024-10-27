Prince William makes first public mention of ‘estranged’ Prince Harry

It appears that there is a small thaw in the icy relations between estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.



The Duke of Sussex received a subtle shoutout from the Prince of Wales as reports suggest William is softening his stance per his wife Kate Middleton’s insistence.

In a rare clip released by ITV from its upcoming documentary titled, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, on Saturday, showed the future king offered an in-depth look his five-year Homewards programme, in a bid to eradicate homelessness in the U.K..

“My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there,” William is heard saying in the clip. “I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10.”

He continued, “I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

This is understood to be the first time Prince William has made a mention of his estranged brother Harry in a public setting.

Retelling the fond memory of his mother in the clip, William narrated that the late Princess Diana “went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone”.

“I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well, if everyone doesn't have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was,” he shared.

The surprising mention comes after a source revealed to Closer magazine that Kate is not ready to give up on her brother-in-law, Harry.

“Kate’s got her finger on the pulse of the Royal Family, and she feels strongly this is Harry’s last chance to make amends and get back into the fold before it’s too late,” the insider shared.

In another report, sources shared that William and King Charles are beginning to warm up to the idea of reconciliation. However, it remains to be seen how the rift pans out in the near future.