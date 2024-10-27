Prince Harry decides to return to UK as Meghan Markle plans 'separation'

Meghan Markle plans 'separation' from Prince Harry: 'Feel sorry for Duke'

Prince Harry received a stern warning about his better half Meghan Markle's next big move.

A senior royal expert, Hugo Vickers claimed that the Duchess of Sussex might "dump" her husband just like he dumped the royal family and her old pals.

While discussing the future of the Montecito couple, the royal commentator told The Sun, "People usually act in character, and they usually act on form."

He added, "I hate to say it but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover. She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the entire British Royal family."

"So who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him," Hugo said.

The royal author believes that in the near future, the former Suits actress might portray Harry in the wrong light to picture herself as a "wronged woman."

Hugo said that Meghan never admits of her wrongdoings, leaving Harry in a very "difficult place." He continued, "I feel very sorry for the Prince."

These comments hint at Harry's potential return to his homeland, the UK, especially after his father, King Charles and brother Prince William offered him an olive branch with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Not only that, the Prince of Wales recently recalled sweet childhood memories he had with his little brother during his appearance on the ITV documentary.