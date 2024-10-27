Angelina Jolie unveils stunning dramatic look at AFI Fest

Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, debuting curly brown locks and fueling Oscar buzz for her upcoming Netflix film, Maria.



The 49-year-old actress, known for Maleficent, stars as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in 1970s Paris. Director Pablo Larrain (Jackie) helms the biographical drama.

At Saturday's screening, Jolie's fresh hairstyle evoked 1980s nostalgia. Her typically straight blonde hair gave way to dark-to-lighter-brown curls.

Jolie's red-carpet ensemble shimmered with a gold dress, black wrap and robe-like sleeves, echoing Maria Callas's elegance. Red lipstick and pearl earrings completed the glamorous look.

This stunning appearance followed Thursday's Maria trailer release, sparking fervent fan excitement.



Fans react to Angelina Jolie's 'Maria'

The actress has mesmerized fans with her breathtaking portrayal of Maria Callas in the highly anticipated film Maria.

The trailer, released on YouTube October 24, showcases Jolie's exceptional acting prowess.

Admirers swiftly took to social media, praising Jolie's performance. Enthusiastic reactions flooded X (formerly Twitter):

"Can't wait to see it! Love Angelina Jolie and Pablo Larraín's films are always."

"Angelina Jolie in Maria is a must-watch! Can't wait for this one!"

One fan predictively exclaimed: "Holy s*t I f*king can't wait to see this movie!!! Seriously, I know I'm going to be blown away by Angelina Jolie's performance as Maria. The Oscar is coming for her."

The film explores her retreat to 1970s Paris after a glamorous, turbulent public life.

Maria premieres on Netflix November 27, 2024.