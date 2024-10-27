Taylor Swift fans react to Joe Alwyn, Kendall Jenner's Gala encounter

Taylor Swift's devoted fanbase is abuzz after Joe Alwyn, her ex-boyfriend of six years, was spotted alongside Kendall Jenner at the 4th Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles.



This unexpected encounter has ignited speculation about a potential romance.

Photographs show Alwyn smiling with Jenner and Patrick Schwarzenegger, another of Swift's former flames. Fans noticed Alwyn liking Jenner's gala Instagram post, fueling whispers of a budding relationship.

Swifties are uneasy, given the singer-songwriter's infamous feud with Kendall's sister Kim Kardashian, stemming from Kanye West's controversy. One TikTok user exclaimed, "Joe dating a KarJenner? It's like mixing gasoline and fire!"

Jenner's recent romantic history adds intrigue. September rumors suggested a reunion with NBA star Devin Booker, following a cozy Miami dinner. Celebrity blog DeuxMoi hinted at an October reunion during Booker's injury reserve.

The super model's latest Instagram post, possibly taken in Arizona, further fueled speculation. Her past relationships include Booker (2020-2022) and rapper Bad Bunny (early 2023-December).

The Alwyn-Jenner connection has fans wondering: rebound, PR stunt or something serious?

Any blossoming romance will send shockwaves through Swiftie and KarJenner fandoms, given the tangled web of celebrity relationships.