Tom Hanks, Robin Wright reunite in groundbreaking film 'Here'

Thirty years after Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for Here, a groundbreaking single-shot film exploring multiple family generations within one room.

At the AFI Fest Los Angeles premiere, Hanks reflected on reuniting with Wright: "The process remains exactly the same as in the '90s. We've maintained a connection; our conversation picks up seamlessly."

Hanks recalled their initial script reading: "We marveled, 'Can you believe this reunion?' But our trust, affection and familiarity allowed us to effortlessly reconnect."

Initially unaware Wright would co-star, Hanks embraced the idea: "I thought, 'Wouldn't that be great?' Then logistics fell into place."

Zemeckis echoed the serendipity: "No grand reunion plan existed, but I'm fortunate they agreed."

To capture decades-spanning storytelling, the team leveraged AI-powered Metaphysic Live for real-time face swaps and de-aging. Zemeckis hailed this "digital makeup" as vital.

"It enabled actors to see themselves 20-30 years younger during filming, adjusting performances accordingly," Zemeckis noted. "They'd say, 'I need to move quicker, raise my voice.'"

Here hits theaters November 1.