Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing trouble in US as relationship takes new turn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have made headlines about their 'professional separation' in recent months, are said to be in deep waters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship is in a "very bad state" as they try to "navigate their next steps", it has been claimed.

Royal expert and author Tina Brown recently claimed that Meghan Markle has "the worst judgement in the world" and is "flawless about getting it all wrong".

Blasting King Charles' younger son Harry, Brown told The Ankler Podcast that he "blindly" followed his wife to California to start their new life, and she in return portrayed him as a "child" and a "lamb to slaughter".

Reacting to Brown's comments, Angela Levin revealed Meghan "thinks she is incredibly important in the world".

Levin told GB News host Nana Akua: "Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before.

She continued: "Apparently Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she's dropped her. She claimed Meghan has the worst judgement in the world and that her media strategy is total rubbish.

"Can you imagine hearing that about yourself? Especially when you think you're incredibly important and everything you do is global."

Noting the recent work separation for the Sussexes, Levin claimed that their professional relationship is in a "very bad state", and Harry is still "facing trouble with his US visa".

"He's got trouble with his visa. They're allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there. Maybe that's why they're buying somewhere else," said Levin.

"They say they're going to work separately, then they say they're buying a house in Portugal - you don't do that if you don't want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it's in a very bad state. But I'm sure they're trying to work out something."

Levin claimed that Prince Harry "doesn't know where he is at the moment" in his decision making.