Rylan Clark receives 'special' birthday wish from Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby leads celebrity tributes as 'This Morning' Rylan Clark rings in 36

Rylan Clark has been basking in birthday love from fans and friends alike as he turns 36 today.

The popular presenter, known for his rise to fame on The X Factor, keeps his 2.3 million Instagram followers entertained with updates about his bustling showbiz career.

Juggling multiple hosting gigs this year, including This Morning and Dating Naked UK, Rylan is taking a well-deserved break to celebrate this special occasion, receiving a flood of heartfelt messages from his celebrity pals.

The 36-year-old was flooded with messages of support after the update from his celebrity friends. Holly Willoughby said: "Happy birthday."

Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney commented: "Happy birthday xxx." Rylan hosts a show on BBC Radio 2, and the official account said: "Happy birthday Rylan!!"

Rylan enjoys a close friendship with Rob Rinder as the two front a series of successful travel shows. The Good Morning Britain host issued a tribute to Rylan as he celebrated his 36th birthday.

He said: "Happy birthday @rylan beautiful on the inside and the outside… ‘Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another “What! You too? I thought that no one but myself . . .”