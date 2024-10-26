Shocking details emerge over Liam Payne's 'untimely' death

Liam Payne's final post leaves lasting impression on fans

Liam Payne’s fans are still heartbroken after a week of the former One Direction singer’s tragic death.

The 31-year-old, who plunged to death after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, struck a chord with his fans who are still mourning his passing.

In a recent turn of events, fans have spotted another ‘haunting’ detail about his death in his final Instagram post.

Prior to his death, Payne shared an image of his former band with American filmmaker Morgan Spurlock. He wrote at the time, "Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock, it was a pleasure working with you."

According to The Mirror, Spurlock was the mastermind behind the 3D documentary, One Direction: This Is Us, which chronicled the events for good six months.

In the photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Liam and Morgan posed together separate from their other band members.

One fan commented, "The fact that his last post is with One Direction, but he's separated from the other four by Morgan, that also left us this year...I know it's just a coincidence, but it's foreshadowing."

Another chimed in, adding, "True, its kind of creepy. God, I wish this didn't happen" while another remarked: "I noticed that too."

For the unversed, Liam passed away on Wednesday, October 16, leaving a lasting impression on his fans from all over the world.