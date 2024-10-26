Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce decide to expand family as romance heats up

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now planning to take their relationship to the next level with a sweet addition to their family.

It seems that the Eras Tour performer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end are now acting upon friends’ recent suggestion of expanding their family.

The big twist is that instead of a child, the lovebirds - who are talk of the town for their whirlwind romance - want to adopt a furry pet.

As per Life & Style, the Karma singer and Super Bowl Champion are contemplating of adding “a rescue kitten” to the family.

“They love the idea of saving a cat’s life and know there are so many in need,” the insider further elaborated.

Though, 14-time Grammy winner’s love for cats is well-known, the cohost of the podcast New Heights has also well-adjusted to life with Shake It Off crooner’s feline family.

The source told the outlet, “It took a while but the cats love Travis now and he loves them.”

Travis is now a “very proud cat dad” and loves to pamper the cats.

“He’s always buying them new toys and is even planning to build them a cat patio so they can have outdoor time without having to risk them getting lost or worse,” the source further revealed.

For the unversed, Taylor has 3 cats: Meredith Grey, named after Grey’s Anatomy’s character, Oiliva Benson named after Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU character and Benjamin Button.

The Long Live hitmaker and NFL star began dating each other in August 2023. Since then, they have indulged in each other’s lives with the global pop icon cheering on her athlete boyfriend, and the American footballer grooving to her songs in the concerts.