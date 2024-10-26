Beyoncé breaks silence with first political statement amid presidential election

Beyonce endorses Kamala Harris in long-awaited campaign appearance

Beyoncé endorsed Kamala Harris in a recent long-awaited campaign appearance almost two weeks prior to election.

The 43-year-old superstar was recently spotted at a rally in her hometown, Houston during the 2024 presidential election.

The Renaissance singer attended the campaign alongside her mother Tina Knowles, friend Destiny’s Child groupmate as well as music legend Willie Nelson.

The mom-of-three, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, twins Rumi and Sir with husband JAY-Z, took the stage to introduce the presidential candidate, showcasing her concern about the future of America.

Beyoncé told the crowd as they cheered him on, "We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country, Texas women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Referring to Harris as “the woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now- unity,” she went on to explain, “It's impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift. The brink of history."

The Single Ladies hitmaker shared her concern as a mother who deeply cares about the well-being of her children.

She concluded, "Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what's possible with no ceilings.”