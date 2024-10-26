Prince William, Kate Middleton prepare to issue special joint message

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are beginning to embrace a new era in the monarchy, are set to surprise the public with a special message.

The couple is reportedly planning to make some major changes for the upcoming holiday season, if it means scrapping some traditions that have been passed on by generations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales previously surprised the public with a delightful video announcing that Kate was “cancer free” as she completed her treatment. The video featured intimate family moments; a side never-before-seen of the royals.

Similarly, for Christmas this year, the couple is planning to share a glimpse into their “normal” festivities, something relatable to the public.

“A little social media of the family eating chocolate and watching TV would be a very effective way of showing how normal Christmas is at Anmer Hall compared to what we hear about at Sandringham,” the couple’s former courtier revealed to The Daily Beast.

The source also shared that William and Kate are not “especially religious” which is why they have decided to take a different approach to their private celebration as compared to the grand ones that take place at Sandringham Castle.

The news comes amid reports of William and Kate hosting a “rival party” at their Sandringham home, Anmer Hall, which will also see Kate’s family in attendance.