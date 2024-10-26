Prince Harry hit with bitter reality check as King Charles ‘not doing well’

Prince Harry, who has been making efforts to make peace with his cancer-stricken King Charles, is set for some big problems as major developments take place ‘too soon.’

The monarch who still holds a soft spot for his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry, meanwhile, future king, Prince William is still angry and estranged with his brother.

According to sources, King Charles is not doing well “more than they are letting on.” This poses trouble for the Duke of Sussex, whose timeline has been completely disrupted.

“For Harry, the changed potential timeframe for the reign of his father poses particular problems,” Tom Sykes wrote in The Daily Beast.

He went on to explain that there can be “no meaningful rehabilitation, allowing [Harry] to maximise his impact as a global social activist,” unless there is a “peace deal” made with the Firm.

“The truth is Harry is much more likely to be able to make a deal with King Charles III than King William V,” he emphasised.

King Charles, who concluded his first international tour amid his health crisis, issued a candid health update. He shared that it “remains a lifelong aspiration” to visit all 56 Commonwealth countries but “doctor’s orders” limit him for the journey.

While the father and son have reportedly made no confirmed contact, despite reports suggesting a phone call made on Harry’s birthday in September, the status of their relationship remains unclear.

Meanwhile, sources close to Prince Harry clarified to the outlet that he is “tired of playing a bit part in a narrative of family drama and conflict and would like nothing more than to recover his reputation.”