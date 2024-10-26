Selena Gomez reveals rare mental health condition after unexpected diagnosis

Selena Gomez gets candid about rare mental health condition

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her rare mental health condition after she admitted to being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star previously made a shocking confession about her health following her diagnosis with psychosis in her early 20s.’

The Only Murders in the Building star opened up about her mental health in her 2022 documentary My Mind and Me.

Speaking of her mental health, the Love On hitmaker told People Magazine at the Rare Impact Fund Event on Friday, October 25.

She said at the time, "Try not to isolate. I think it's important to have moments alone, but when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up."

Highlighting the importance of someone you can share anything with, Gomez, who has been dating music producer Benny Blanco since July 2023, said, "Find one person to trust and tell your heart to," she said, saying that it's essential you can "actually trust them with that information."

In addition, she showered praise on her longtime partner, sharing how he supports her during her most challenging moments, when she needs him the most.