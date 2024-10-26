Al Pacino admits being 'afraid' of attending Oscars

Al Pacino won an Academy Award for 'Scent Of A Woman'

Al Pacino has confessed that he was often scared of attending the Academy Awards which is why he ditched the big occasion many times.

However, The Surface actor has won an Oscar before and has been nominated for his acting skills a multiple times.

While talking at the BBC Radio 2’s Dermot O’ Leary Show, he gave reference of writer Jack Kerouac saying that 'fame made him feel embarrassed' and so he thinks that he might also have that feeling in him.

“So I didn’t show up to a couple of the Oscars and I get a reputation, because they thought – somebody said and my representation said – ‘Oh, Pacino’s not going because he’s not the leading actor, he’s a supporting actor for the Oscar’.”

“Can you imagine me saying, ‘I don’t want to go because I should be up there with (Marlon) Brando’?”

For the unversed, Brando won an Oscar for his role in The Godfather.

The 84-year-old actor went on to say: “It’s just not in my nature, it’s nowhere near it. And I knew that I didn’t want to go because it scared me, frankly. I was working in Boston in the theatre and I was afraid.”

Pacino says he felt out of place at times because ‘he was very famous and didn’t even know it.’

The Irishman actor, besides wining an Academy Award, have also bagged two Emmy for Angels In America and You Don’t Know Jack.