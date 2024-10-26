Justin Bieber shares intimate details into his marriage with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber shares inside glimpse into date night with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is offering an insight into his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, just months after embracing parenthood.

The Baby singer took to his Instagram on Friday, October 25, to share a heartwarming carousel of photos from their memorable date night.

In the photos, the 30-year-old music artist, who was recently spotted out in West Hollywood, cozied up to the 27-year-model as they spent their time together.

Keeping the post caption-less, Justin could be seen leaning in for a kiss in one photo alongside Hailey, who sported a leather jacket.

This comes just two months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber.

On Saturday, October 26, Bieber shared another series of photos featuring a grasshopper and other life outtakes.

Fans couldn’t help but glee over the singer’s post as they rushed to the comments section to leave heartfelt messages.

One excited fan commented, "Something big I feel it happening."

Another chimed in, adding, "Keep posting dont stop we need this."

A third enthused, "You and the microphone are the PERFECT match, you know what I said."