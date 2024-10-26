Buckingham Palace shares update as King Charles concludes Samoa tour

The office of King Charles shared an uplifting update after the monarch had to address a difficult matter during the Commonwealth summit on Friday.

Buckingham Palace on Friday shared rare phots of the beaming king as he inaugurated the garden dedicated to Charles.

“The King’s Garden is officially open!” the message read alongside the carousel post. “Tatalaina Aloā’ia le ‘Fa’asao o le Togālā’au a Lana Afioga i le Tupu’ (King’s Garden).”

“The special new garden is planted in a shape designed to represent a crown and contains native king ferns, English roses, and teuila (red ginger), the national flower of Samoa,” the statement continued.

“The King’s Garden adjoins a site where Commonwealth leaders are invited to plant trees as part of efforts to off-set the carbon emissions of their travel to Samoa for CHOGM 2024.”



The update came after Charles attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in which he noted the call for reparations given the past of the British colonialism.

“Our cohesion requires that we acknowledge where we have come from,” Charles said during the speech.

“I understand from listening to people across the Commonwealth how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate,” he continued. “It is vital therefore that we understand our history, to guide us to make the right choices in the future.”