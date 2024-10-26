Lana Del Rey finally addresses marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey on marriage to Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey finally broke her silence and made a subtle statement about her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene.

At the InStyle Imagemaker Awards on Thursday evening, the 39-year-old music star briefly opened up about her relationship with 49-year-old alligator swamp tour guide, saying, “It's good. We're happy.”

She made her comment with a dreamy smile while wearing a stunning white, tiered Valentino gown paired with a matching fur shawl, as per Daily Mail.

Lana surprised fans when it was revealed that she had married her Louisiana-based partner on September 26 as the news of her marriage to the alligator swamp tour guide caught many off guard.

Previously, the singer had acknowledged their relationship when she left a comment on an Instagram fan account, marking the first time she publicly addressed their romance.

“Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker,” she wrote on @LanaBoards.

The performer, born Elizabeth Grant, continued, “But if Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch (a famous New Orleans paparazzi) could stop switching vehicles following the family - and stop following us around remote parts of the country and Photoshopping my wedding ring into a pearl - I know we would feel a lot safer.”

She added, “All that being said, Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy.”