King Charles receives new title as royal couple bids farewell to Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla were given a special send off as they boarded their private jet, en route UK, on Saturday.

Before bidding farewell to the Pacific Island nation, Charles was again bestowed with a new title just hours before his flight.

The farewell ceremony took place early Saturday morning at the Siumu Village, amid heavy downpour. The British monarch was awarded the chiefly title of To'aiga-O-Tumua by the village's high chief.

The royal couple was also presented with a sacred kava in coconut shells with straws, as part of the traditional ceremony, via Express.co.uk

“May God bless this kava,” the Charles said as he lifted the cup and drank.

“Your papa, Prince Philip, was here, so thank you for making the time,” the chief told Charles. “Your royal visit has lifted our house.”

Moved by the “wonderful generosity” and “other wonderful things”, King Charles was prompted to make a small speech for Samoa.

“We’ve been so impressed by the beautiful way in which all the villages have decorated the roadsides, it is something very special about Samoa.”

He also added that the couple will take away “special memories of our time here”.

Charles and Camilla left Samoa about 12 p.m. local time on a Royal Australia Air Force jet, waving farewell as they boarded the plane at Apia's Faleolo International Airport.

