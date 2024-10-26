Pete Davidson shocks fans with new look amid tattoo removal process

Pete Davidson shows off nearly bare arms alongside Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson offered an update on his tattoo removal journey by showing off his nearly bare arms during a recent appearance.

According to People, the former Saturday Night Live star stopped by the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, October 23, to attend a sneak preview of The Room.

What caught fans' attention was the sight of his almost tattoo-free arms, as he announced his decision to remove them a couple of years ago.

In a photo from the Wednesday event, the comedian posed in a red half-sleeve shirt alongside Machine Gun Kelly, highlighting a striking transformation from his previous look, which was covered in tattoos from his arms to his fingers.

Davidson, 30, first revealed his long-term plan to remove tattoos in 2020 during a Q&A session at The King of Staten Island's press conference.

In 2021, during a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he shared that his growing film career influenced his decision to pursue a cleaner look.

A few months later, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum updated People on his tattoo removal progress, stating that it was on track and the experts claimed he’d be tattoo-free by 30.

Now that he has hit 30, Davidson’s nearly bare arms suggest he’s well on his way to achieving his tattoo removal goal.