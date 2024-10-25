Kate Middleton has reservations about 'weird' Royal Family tradition

Princess of Wales is reportedly planning a “rival” celebration with her family, the Middletons

Princess Kate has reportedly grown tired of what she sees as an "odd" Royal Family Christmas tradition, a source reveals.

According to insiders, the Princess of Wales is even considering planning a “rival” celebration with her family, the Middletons.

Plans are underway for Kate and Prince William to host their own Christmas gathering at Anmer Hall, their residence on the Sandringham estate, where Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are expected to join.

An insider suggested that sharing a glimpse of their cosy family festivities on social media—perhaps relaxing, eating chocolate, or watching TV—could be an effective way of showing the “normal” Christmas at Anmer Hall compared to the more formal traditions at Sandringham.

According to the source, “William is enthusiastic about embracing Kate’s much more normal conception of Christmas. It’s always been a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at their house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year.”

Kate and William’s preference for a relaxed celebration with the Middletons could also bring them valuable branding opportunities, another royal source shared.

A communications executive told the Daily Beast, “William and Kate have made an incredibly successful brand out of being normal and boring, but the crazy royal customs at Christmas threaten all that. It’s not surprising they want to change the narrative as they prepare to take the throne themselves.”

A specific royal custom that reportedly bothers Kate is the family’s habit of exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve rather than Christmas Day—a practice uncommon in most of England.

One friend of the couple revealed to the Daily Beast, “Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird. It’s definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things.”

This year, the family may continue with the tradition at Sandringham in some form, but Christmas at Anmer Hall is set to be a more casual, family-oriented celebration. “You can bet your bottom dollar,” the source adds, “they’ll be doing proper presents for each other and the kids on Christmas Day.”