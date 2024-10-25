BTS Jin brings back early 2000s soft rock with ‘I’ll Be There’

BTS Jin released 'I'll Be There' on Friday October 25

Jin has officially released his first track, I’ll Be There, from his upcoming debut solo album, Happy.

Alongside the pre-released song, the BTS sensation also unveiled the official music video on Friday, October 25.

In the new music video, Jin, 31, steps away from his usual pop star persona, adopting a bold rock star image while surrounded by band members, one behind the drum set and another on guitar.

Fans have expressed their excitement for the vocals, music video, and overall concept, praising the artistic elements in the comments.

"It's giving early 2000s soft rock, I'm obsessed," one fan remarked.

"ARMY will always be there for you, Seokjin," another fan echoed, referencing the song’s title.

"The vocals, visuals, lyrics, dance—everything is amazing. Jin, this is a masterpiece! I can't wait for the whole album... and we’ll be there for you too, Jin," a third fan commented, expressing anticipation for the complete album.

Comments continued to pour in, with one fan raving, "The MV??? The vocals??? The visuals??? The concept??? The song??? Aura??? Seokjin??? This MV is just EVERYTHING!!! Seokjin never disappoints us."

Overall, fans love the song and eagerly await what Happy will bring, which is scheduled for release on November 15.