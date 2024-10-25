Jamie Foxx reveals truth about Diddy's role in his hospitalisation: Report

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised after a mysterious health scare in 2023

Jamie Foxx is exposing the truth about his hospitalisation following undisclosed health scare last year.

Addressing his mysterious hospitalisation in his upcoming Netflix special, What Happened Was, the actor and comedian pointed fingers at Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to multiple reports.

Page Six reported the somewhat conflicting accounts of three different eyewitnesses. The first was videographer and producer Choke No Joke, who attended two of Foxx's three tapings on October 4, 5, and 6 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta. In an interview with Comedy Hype published on YouTube on Oct. 7, Choke claimed that Foxx directly implicated Combs.

“Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs],” Choke recalled Foxx’s words during the tapings.

Choke told Comedy Hype that, based on Foxx’s tone, he didn’t believe the comment was intended as a joke, though he emphasised that it was up to the audience to “determine” that for themselves when the Netflix special premiers on January 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, celebrity security guard Big Homie .CC also attended a show and asserted in an interview with Cam Capone News last week that Foxx specifically accused Combs of poisoning him and “reported him to the FBI because of it.”

However, a third attendee, actor Dennis L.A. White, recalled things differently. White claimed Foxx actually dismissed the rumour, saying, “If [Diddy] was responsible, I’d be dead,” and did not mention law enforcement.

Despite the varied accounts, all three eyewitnesses agreed Foxx used Combs as a recurring topic, with humorous quips that kept audiences entertained. Phones were confiscated during the shows, so no footage of the moment exists.

It remains unclear if these statements will make the final cut of Foxx’s special.