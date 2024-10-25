Eva Mendes shares intimate details into her marriage with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes gets candid about relationship with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is offering an inside scoop on her relationship with her husband, Ryan Gosling.

During an exclusive interview with The Times, Mendes, who released her new children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, earlier this year, heaped on praises for the Barbie actor as she discussed their relationship dynamic.

She told the outlet, "I feel really f****** sexy at times."

Recalling Gosling's unwavering support, she notes how he gives her confidence at every step, "The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, oh my God. That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me.

"There’s so many things that can make me feel sexy and I’d say that I feel more sexy than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very sexy."

The couple is known for keeping their private lives discreet after they welcomed daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

The 50-year-old, who starred as the face of Stella McCartney campaign, took a step back from career to focus on motherhood.