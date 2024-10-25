Sofia Vergara’s surprising response to her relationship status

Sofia Vergara gives update on her relationship status: More inside

Sofia Vergara has recently made surprising revelations about her relationship status.

In a new interview with US WEEKLY, the Modern Family star, who went Instagram official with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, opened up that she’s “actually kind of single” in response to a question about best place for romance in New York City.

The America's Got Talent judge also replied, “Totally. Actually, I was talking yesterday about it,” while sharing her thoughts on best place for romance in NYC.

Elaborating on why NYC is the best place to date, Sofia mentioned, “There's a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A. because most of the people are in the entertainment business.”

Sofia; who is mom to son Manolo from a previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez, added, New York has people from all over the world—architects, writers, actors, businesspeople.”

Sofia and Justin first sparked dating rumours in late 2023. The two went public with their relationship in April, when Justin appeared on her Instagram Story.

To note, the actress started dating Justin after she was divorced by Joe Manganiello in July 2023 following seven years of marriage.

However, Sofía managed to keep a sense of humour about her split from the Magic Mike alum, as she quipped, she’s still getting good use out of her “J” tattoo by dating Justin.

“This one is Joe Manganiello's initial. But now he's gone,” said Sofia during The Talk show.

Sofia added, “How lucky can I be that the guy that I'm going out has the same initial? Recycle, recycle!”