Joey King shares joy over sister Hunter King's surprise engagement

Joey King celebrates sister Hunter King's engagement to Chris Copier

Joey King excitedly welcomed Chris Copier to the family after her sister Hunter King said yes to his proposal.

Reposting her elder sister’s reel on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 24, Joey, 25, expressed her happiness on The Young and The Restless Emmy winner actress’ engagement.

"Getting a brother!!!!!! So happy for @chriscope88 & @hunterking," the Kissing Booth alum captioned the reel with a bride and a groom emoji.

In addition, A Family Affair star also dropped a comment on 31-year-old Hunter’s comment section, exclaiming, "WOOOOHOOOOOO!!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys. The sweetest, most wonderful news."

In the video which the We Were the Lucky Ones actress reposted on her social media, Copier surprised her sister with an unexpected proposal during a beach day accompanied by their furry pals Poppy and Leo.

In the clip, Hunter, who celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday, October 19, jumps in excitedly after Copier gets down on one knee.

They shared another kiss before Copier placed the ring on her finger.

The memorable moment's original audio was muted, but the clip was set to the song Simply the Best by The Hound + The Fox.