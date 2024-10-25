Prince Harry’s criticism of Queen Camilla validates King Charles’s concerns over Sussexes

Prince Harry’s scathing comments on Queen Camilla have confirmed King Charles’s long-standing fears about the Sussexes, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.



The Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, released in January 2023, took aim at several senior royals, sparking fresh turmoil within the family.

Harry’s relationship with his stepmother, Queen Camilla, has been strained for years, but his portrayal of her in Spare—including a comparison to a 'wicked stepmother'—deepened the rift.

His criticism reportedly left the royals feeling that the Sussexes could no longer be trusted.

Fitzwilliams described the memoir’s portrayal of the Royal Family as "far from flattering," adding that it has driven an even wider wedge between Harry and his brother, Prince William, with the two no longer on speaking terms.

King Charles was so outraged by Harry’s personal attacks on Queen Camilla that he made the bold decision to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, their UK residence.

According to insiders, Harry and Meghan’s attack have only reinforced the Royal Family’s view that the couple cannot be trusted.

Adding fuel to the tension, sources claim that Queen Camilla is now adamantly opposed to The Duke’s return to the royal fold, even for a casual visit.

"Not everyone supports the idea, but Camilla is firmly against any sort of return for Harry," the insider revealed, underscoring the growing divide within the family.