Céline Dion faces backlash over Olympics performance: 'Kick in the teeth'

Céline Dion's emotional return to the stage at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony has sparked controversy.
French critics claim her performance was pre-recorded, sparking stress and worry among friends.
A source exclusively tells In Touch Weekly, "This criticism is unnecessary and cruel. Céline, of all people, doesn't deserve grief over her singing."
The 56-year-old singer had paused live performances for nearly two years due to stiff person syndrome (SPS), a progressive disease affecting motor ability.
The My Heart Will Go On singer revealed her SPS diagnosis in a December 2022 Instagram video, explaining canceled tour dates.
The condition causes stiffness, trouble walking and speaking, noise and light sensitivity, with no cure.
The source said, "Adding stress to her life after what she's been through is unconscionable. She put her heart into that performance...Most artists use backing tracks." Critics, including Liberation, quoted experts claiming the performance was "100% playback."
Composer and performer, Etienne Guéreau stated, "What we heard on TV was corrected playback." Céline Dion and Olympic organizers remain silent.
The source noted, "People aren't giving her the benefit of doubt or grace; they're attacking, trolling and being vicious."
"She's called unauthentic, which is horrible and untrue. This gossip hurts her confidence." Friends hope the controversy fades quickly, considering Dion's sensitivity.
