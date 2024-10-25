Pete Davidson pays heartfelt homage to late father in rare appearance

Pete Davidson made his first public appearance in months, attending The Room's sneak preview at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) on October 24.

The SNL alum wore a sentimental FDNY T-shirt, honoring his late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson's shirt featured the FDNY logo and "Fire Dept. of New York." His father's passing in 2001 significantly impacted Pete, who was just 7. He frequently shares heartfelt tributes.

In 2016, marking the 15th anniversary of his father's passing, Pete posted: "Can't believe tomorrow is going to be 15 years. Missing the legend !!! Thank u all for ur kind words and support as always #werememberthem."

The 30-year-old comedian also shared a photo with his dad.

The next day, Pete shared another tribute: "One of my dads homies gave me his old dirty boots from work and a sick photo of him lookin like a young legend !!! Apparently my dad wore Sketchers, how f----- embarrassing!"

Pete's mother, Amy Waters Davidson, spoke to People magazine in 2020 about her children's struggles. "It was really hard for him to recover... Recently, he's finding his way and being okay."



His semi-autobiographical film, The King of Staten Island (2020), explores his childhood grief. "The movie is my love letter to my mom, trying to end that part of my life... We finally got to a place where we could let go."