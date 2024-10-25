Olivia Rodrigo bids farewell to 'GUTS World Tour' with handwritten note

The ‘GUTS World Tour’ concert film will be released on Netflix on October 21, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo is officially done with her GUTS World Tour!

Wrapping up in Sydney, Australia, the 20-year-old pop sensation performed 95 shows across 22 countries, marking the end of an unforgettable eight-month journey.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 23, Rodrigo shared a handwritten note to commemorate the end of the tour.

"That’s a wrap on the GUTS World Tour!" Rodrigo wrote in the heartfelt note. "Words cannot describe how lucky I feel to have traveled all around the world playing these songs with the most extraordinary group of people."

The Driver’s License hitmaker also thanked fans for their incredible energy throughout the tour, adding, "Sharing these nights with y'all has been a real honor."

The Grammy winner included behind-the-scenes footage and tour moments, including clips of her singing along with the crowd and showing off her new matching tattoo with dancer Alex White — a delicate star, inspired by the GUTS album motif.

Though the GUTS World Tour has come to a close, Rodrigo’s time on stage isn’t over. She’s set to perform at several festivals in Latin America next spring, keeping the GUTS era alive for a little while longer.

Moreover, Rodrigo announced that the GUTS World Tour concert film will be out on Netflix on October 21.