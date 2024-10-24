King Charles ditches formal attire and fans are divided

King Charles made a stylish statement during his visit to Samoa, swapping his traditional suit and tie for a stunning Royal Navy bush jacket-style suit crafted by Anderson & Shepperd.

The 75-year-old monarch's eye-catching ensemble featured a unique fabric trim from the Samoan School of Arts, showcasing his appreciation for local culture.

Arriving in Samoa with Queen Camilla after their Australian tour, the King’s fashion choice didn’t go unnoticed by fans on social media.

Many took to X to praise his look, with one admirer exclaiming, "Absolutely beautiful garment!" Another added, "Very fabulous it is too!"

Fans are raving about King Charles's stylish look during his visit to Samoa, with one admirer noting, "He always looks dapper to me, but you're right, he looks quite splendid today! His clothing, his color, his twinkling eyes, and lovely smile are a potent combination."

Another user expressed their appreciation for the Samoan people, saying, "I love the Samoan people—respectful, kind, and dignified! Love seeing the traditions! King looks superb."

Royal family enthusiasts chimed in too, with one dedicated account sharing their excitement: "Oh, I love his outfit."

Earlier in the day, Queen Camilla also had her moment in the spotlight at the CHOGM Women’s Forum side-event held at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel, where she praised her husband’s impressive work ethic and even shared a light-hearted joke with attendees.



