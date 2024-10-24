Cardi B 'furious' on Offset amid second divorce filing

Cardi B ffocuses on her kids' well-being amid tumultuous period

Cardi B is reportedly "furious" with her estranged husband Offset.

According to a source close to People, tensions between the pair remain high after Cardi, 32, filed for divorce for the second time in July, following six years of marriage.

"Cardi has always tried to keep things amicable with Offset. She’s forgiven him for a lot in the past because she wants the best for their kids," the insider shared. "But she’s furious with him again."

Their relationship has experienced a slew of ups and downs, but the source noted, "Cardi always finds a way to move on. She’s a great mom, and that’s her primary focus."

The insider suggested that Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, made efforts to salvage her rocky relationship with Offset, 32, for the sake of their children, but now she feels she’s done with the Bad and Boujee rapper.

The WAP rapper and Offset, born as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, share three kids: six-year-old daughter Kulture, three-year-old son Wave, and a baby girl welcomed in September.

The couple tied the knot in 2017, after which Cardi first filed for divorce in September 2020. Although they reconciled, she filed for divorce again in July.