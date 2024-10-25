Kylie Jenner reveals real reason behind friendship fallout with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner launched her clothing line 'Khy'

Kylie Jenner opened up about her take on friendships reflecting the bond she had with Jordyn Woods.

The 27-year-old actor revealed that, she was devastated when her close connection with Woods faced troubles, in 2019.

Conversing about the details, The Kardashians star revealed that Woods notoriously shared a kiss with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, which lead towards the dissolution of their friendship.

“Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that,” she told Elle.

Explaining the positive aspect, Kylie Cosmetics founder stated, “I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip.”

“I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well.”

For the unversed, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ended their relationship permanently by the end of 2021, after the revelation of Thompson having a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with the former.