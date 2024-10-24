Jennifer Lawrence attends first red carpet after pregnancy announcement

Jennifer Lawrence stepped onto her first red carpet after sharing the exciting news about her pregnancy.
As per the reports, Lawrence appeared for the red carpet premiere of upcoming film, Zurawski v Texas wearing a white trench coat dress.
She complemented the dress with a black belt resting just above her waist and donned a pair of black ballet flats, flaunting her baby bump.
The No Hard Feelings star, radiating positivity, showcased curtain bangs as her wavy blonde hair cascaded past her shoulders, accompanied by a soft makeup look.
Moreover, the actor was also witnessed capturing photographs next to directors, Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault.
According to Deadline, Zurawski v Texas is a documentary that narrates the experiences of women whose lives were endangered because of Texas’ stringent anti-abortion regulations, leading them to sue the state.
The project is directed by Crow and Perrault and produced by Lawrence.
The documentary film is scheduled to release on October 25 in New York and various cities throughout Texas.
