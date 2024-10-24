Mike Tindall opens up about Prince George's similarity with Prince William

Prince George is developing a keen interest in football, much like his father, Prince William

Mike Tindall has shared that Prince George is developing a keen interest in football, much like his father, Prince William.

In his new book, Tindall notes that Prince George is always eager to watch the sport, stating, "Wherever he is, he'll sit down and watch that game," reported GB News.

Recently, the young royal was spotted attending England's Euro 2024 final match against Spain with his father.

Earlier this month, Prince William took to social media to welcome former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager.

Over the years, Prince William has cultivated strong relationships with previous England managers.

He was first appointed President of the FA in 2005 and held that position for nearly 20 years.

The decision to step back from this role reflects his intention to focus on his new responsibilities in Wales and as Duke of Cornwall.