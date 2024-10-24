Queen Camilla delivers emotional speech in Samoa as Prince Harry releases book

Queen Camilla, who's accompanying King Charles on his historic trip to Samoa, has made a powerful speech in recognition of Commonwealth efforts to end gender-based violence.

The 77-year-old's speech comes hours after Prince harry released his bombshell book.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared the video of Camilla's keynote address after Harry's alleged stunt to overshadow the King's historic trip.

The Queen said: “We know that abuse can be prevented and ultimately eliminated, but only if we work together until that task is completed. That is our commitment - to each other, to the Commonwealth and to the generations to come.”

The Duke of Sussex has been slammed for his alleged attempt to overshadow his father's trip with as he released his new paperback book at the same time.

Royal experts and fans have described the timing as "inconvenient". The book's page is unchanged from the hardback edition and reads: "For Meg and Archie and Lili…and of course, my mother."

In January 2023, Harry released the original autobiography Spare, containing multiple attacks on William, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.