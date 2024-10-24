Cardi B goes on explosive rant on 'narcissistic' ex Offset in deleted post

'I wish the worst on this man,' wrote Cardi in a tweet that has since been deleted

Cardi B has once again taken to social media to air grievances about her estranged husband, Offset.

In a series of now-deleted posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 22, the Grammy-winning rapper, 32, didn’t hold back her frustrations, venting about her feelings toward Offset, with whom she shares three children: Kulture, Wave, and a newborn daughter.

"Bro, I wish the worst on this man," Cardi wrote, per tweets retrieved by Hollywood Unlocked. "I never hated somebody soooo much… please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy!"

When fans reminded her that Offset is still the father of her children Cardi fired back, saying, "Yea he is that's why I don't wish him death... but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of s***."

“His family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a piece of s*** of a Person,” continued Cardi, who revealed she was hospitalised over the weekend and subsequently cancelled her appearance at ONE MusicFest.

The posts come just months after the Bodack Yellow rapper filed for divorce from Offset in July, marking the second time the pair has attempted to end their tumultuous six-year marriage. The split was reportedly not due to infidelity, though Offset accused Cardi of “cheating” during an Instagram Live, which she didn’t deny.

The couple — who recently welcomed their third child in September after Cardi filed for divorce — has continued to make headlines for their back-and-forth on social media.